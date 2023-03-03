Sleaford Mods announce UK and Ireland tour

Sleaford Mods have announced details of a new UK and Ireland tour set to take place later this year.

The Nottingham duo will hit the in November in support of their new album, ‘UK Grim’, which arrives next week.

Sleaford Mods will kick off the tour in Birmingham on November 22 before travelling to Glasgow, Dublin, Leeds, Manchester, and Bristol. The run will then conclude in London with a massive headline show at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace on December 2.

A SMarmy pre-sale will open at 10am GMT on March 8, with fans able to gain access by pre-ordering ‘UK Grim’ from the band’s website before Wednesday. “Everyone who has pre-ordered the album (via sleafordmods.com) will receive an email on Wednesday morning with an access code,” the band explained on Twitter.

🗑 IT’S UK GRIM – THE UK & IE TOUR 🗑 🗑SMamy pre-sale: Wednesday 8 March, 10am GMT

Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am GMT on March 10 and will be available to purchase here.

Sleaford Mods will play:

NOVEMBER

22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

23 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

25 – Dublin, National Stadium

28 – Leeds, O2 Academy

29 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

30 – Bristol, O2 Academy

DECEMBER

2 – London, Alexandra Palace

‘UK Grim’ will be released on March 10 via Rough Trade Records and features collaborations with Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro.

“The album was written during the non-event, which was COVID and I’ve just got increasingly angrier with myself and everyone else,” Jason Williamson told NME earlier this year. “The energy of it is a lot more aggressive.”

He added: “It hasn’t been carried by anything apart from perhaps the ultra-demise of any kind of reason in government politics. Perhaps in that sense, ‘UK Grim’ might strike a chord with people at their wit’s end, with people having to suffer these fucking idiots.”