Sleaford Mods share new single ‘Force 10 From Navarone’ featuring Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw

Sleaford Mods have shared another new single from their forthcoming album ‘UK Grim’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track ‘Force 10 From Navarone’ features Dry Cleaning frontwoman Florence Shaw. It follows the release of the album’s title track.

Frontman Jason Williamson said of the song in a press release: “The track is a conversation with myself coming to terms with happiness and whether it is, in fact, a darker space than my negativity and depression. Coupled with that, it explores the myth of activism and inaction of the majority in the UK in the presence of a corrupt government.”

Advertisement

Speaking about working with Shaw, Williams also recently told NME: “She’s just quite cutting, quite dark and a really interesting person. I got to know her a little bit and I’m in total awe of how she creates this non-landscape; this empty portrait of whatever she’s talking about.

“You don’t even have to know what she’s going on about, which is brilliant and I identify with. Behind her, you’ve got a very interesting band – Tom [Dowse] on guitar, Lew [Maynard] on bass, Nick [Buxton] on drums. They’re fucking brilliant and stand apart from the rest of the bands.”

He continued: “They are completely and utterly accomplished. For a band with a few EPs and a couple of albums, I think they’re fully formed. At the same time, the future is still there for them.”

Sleaford Mods have also shared a video for the track directed by the acclaimed photographer Eddie Whelan, who has collaborated with the likes of R.E.M., Jockstrap and Jarvis Cocker. You can view it below.

Advertisement

The forthcoming album, which is out on March 10, also features a collaboration with Jane’s Addiction‘s Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro on the track ‘So Trendy’.

“[Farrell] got in touch and said he wanted to write a song, so we said, ‘Yeah! Why not?’” Williamson told NME. “Myself and Andrew are not extensive Jane’s Addiction or Porno For Pyros fans, but we recognise he’s always been a very cool person. He added a brightness to the song, even though it’s not bright. It just feels like it has opened up the idea of what we do a bit more.”

To celebrate the release of the album, Sleaford Mods will play two special shows – one homecoming gig at Nottingham Rock City on March 14, and then Pryzm in London in conjunction with the record shop Banquet Records on March 15. Fans can access ticket sales by purchasing the album, which can be pre-ordered here.