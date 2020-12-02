Sleaford Mods hit out at Dominic Cummings on new single ‘Shortcummings’

Sleaford Mods have shared a new track called ‘Shortcummings’ – listen below.

The single will appear on the duo’s forthcoming sixth album ‘Spare Ribs’, which is set to arrive on January 15, 2021 via Rough Trade.

According to frontman Jason Williamson, the song was inspired by the “increased unelected presence” of prime minister Boris Johnson’s ex-chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, throughout the coronavirus crisis.

“The arrogance of the privileged generally leads to short, short short, short, short cummings in a momentary centre stage at the cost of untold human misery and exploitation of public money,” the singer explained.

“In the case of Cummings who exactly knows what he lost when he walked out of No10’s front door. It looked staged or given what I suspect is his sense of intellectual superiority, perhaps one last show of bizarre defiance.”

Williamson went on to claim that there’s “no defiance when you come from privileged stock, just pistols at dawn”.

“Posh hamsters going at each other. It’s just so fucking tiresome, as we lumpily coexist, us and the elite. The fortress of control is too strong and indeed there is no denying now, that there is powerlessness in the idea of revolt in this modern-day daylight robbery,” he said.

‘Shortcummings’ follows on from the Billy Nomates-featuring ‘Mork n Mindy’ in previewing ‘Spare Ribs’. You can see the record’s full tracklist below.

01. ‘The New Brick’

02. ‘Shortcummings’

03. ‘Nudge It’ (feat. Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers)

04. ‘Elocution’

05. ‘Out There’

06. ‘Glimpses’

07. ‘Top Room’

08. ‘Mork n Mindy’ (feat. Billy Nomates)

09. ‘Spare Ribs’

10. ‘All Day Ticket’

11. ‘Thick Ear’

12. ‘I Don’t Rate You’

13. ‘Fishcakes’