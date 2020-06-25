Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson on Robbie Williams’ “brilliant” ‘Late Night…’ cameo

Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson has praised Robbie Williams‘ “brilliant” recent appearance on his Late Night With Jason stream.

The former Take That singer appeared in the ninth instalment of Williamson’s ongoing Instagram series last month, donning medieval chainmail and showing off a bandaged up thumb to the camera.

Speaking to NME for this week’s edition of Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!, the Mods frontman was quizzed on what item Williams was holding during the broadcast.

Advertisement

Having guessed correctly, (“an ice pole, and an ornament with two blokes on it”), the musician said: “But he didn’t say a lot, did he? So I was confused about that. He requested to come on the show and didn’t say anything. I was a bit disappointed (Laughs).”

Revealing how the pair first crossed paths, he explained: “Sometimes we say hello on Instagram, and he’s always interested in what Sleaford Mods are doing. He asked me if he could go on [the show], I said yeah and he threw us four videos he’d already done.”

Williamson then hailed Williams’ “brilliant” Late Night… appearance: “He’s good at laughing at himself and doesn’t take himself too seriously – that’s what I like about him.

“That’s how we got to know each other – I cussed him on Twitter, and he got in touch and made me laugh about it.”

Advertisement

Speaking again to NME recently, Jason Williamson revealed that he’d started work on new Sleaford Mods material while under lockdown.

“The album will have a lot of influence from what we’re going through. It would be silly not to,” he said. “It’s absolutely a monumental happening in history. The more wound up and pissed off and depressed you get, the better the lyrics are.”