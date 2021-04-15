Sleaford Mods lead new line-up additions to Crystal Palace’s South Facing Festival

Sleaford Mods will curate their own all-day event at Crystal Palace’s South Facing Festival this summer.

The Nottingham duo will head up the event on Saturday August 7, accompanied by an eclectic bill of support acts that includes the like of Fat White Family, The Orielles and Baxter Dury.

Taking place at the iconic Crystal Palace Bowl, other new additions to the festival include a two-day Full Steam takeover with live music and DJs curated by Brixton’s jazz, funk and soul fiesta, Cross the Tracks.

The likes of Masego, Nubiyan Twist, Poppy Ajudha, Jaz Karis, Corinne Bailey Rae, Cymande and Soul II Soul are all set for the two-day takeover.

Elsewhere, Worldwide FM will celebrate its fifth birthday at the festival on August 15 with performances from the likes of The Comet Is Coming and Kruder & Dorfmeister.

The latest wave of acts comes after it was confirmed that South Facing will also take in gigs from Dizzee Rascal & The Outlook Orchestra (August 14), Supergrass (August 20) and The Streets (August 21).

Max Richter (August 28) and the English National Opera (August 27) will also perform.

“After what’s been an extremely difficult 12 months for the live music industry, we can’t wait to put on a fantastic series of events that people can really get excited about,” South Facing’s director Marcus Weedon said in a statement about the upcoming live concert series.

“Not only do we have some amazing artists who are itching to put on a great show, we also have the privilege of being able to stage the festival at an iconic and important outdoor London venue, which has sadly been dormant in recent years. We’re all working incredibly hard to make sure South Facing is a fitting return to glory for the Crystal Palace Bowl!”

Early bird tickets for South Facing start at £35 plus booking fee, and are on pre-sale now from here.