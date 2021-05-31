Sleaford Mods offer £5 gig tickets to fans who are “struggling financially”

Sleaford Mods are offering £5 gig tickets for fans who may be struggling financially.

In a new post on social media, the group’s Jason Williamson said: “We’ve set aside some £5 tickets for the UK tour but these are strictly for people who are struggling financially so please, don’t take the piss.”

The link to the tickets will be emailed to fans on the mailing list on June 1 at 10am BST.

The group added in their social media post: “If this is something you might need, sign up to the mailing list at the link in the bio.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Williamson will voice an audiobook version of Alan Moore’s first novel, Voice Of The Fire.

The singer will narrate two stories from the 1996 book – Chapter 3: In The Drowings and Chapter 10: The Sun Looks Pale Upon the Wall – alongside a cast including actors Mark Gatiss, Maxine Peake and Toby Jones.

Williamson portrays an ancient fisherman in his first reading, before taking on the role of poet John Clare in his second.

Released on May 20 to mark to novel’s 25th anniversary, the audio edition’s 12th and final chapter, Phipps’ Fire Escape, will be read by Moore himself. The book is set in the author’s hometown of Northampton.

Meanwhile, Sleaford Mods will perform at both South Facing Festival and End Of The Road Festival later this year, before embarking on a UK and Ireland headline tour in November.

You can see the full dates below:

November

17 – Academy, Manchester

18 – Barrowland, Glasgow

21 – Olympia, Dublin

24 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle

25 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

26 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

27 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Tramshed, Cardiff

December

1 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

2 – Printworks, London

3 – Dome, Brighton