Sleaford Mods set to release new compilation album, ‘All That Glue’

Sleaford Mods are releasing a new compilation album this summer called ‘All That Glue’.

According to a press release, the new compilation will be made up of “a collection of songs spanning the last seven years of the band’s career” including “an array of crowd pleasers, B sides, unheard tracks and rarities for fans and the curious.” The album will be released on May 15 via Rough Trade.

Ahead of the release, the group will be making fan-favourite ‘Jobseeker’ available for the first time, as will footage from their acclaimed 2019 show at London’s Eventim Apollo.

You can see their performance of ‘Tweet Tweet Tweet’ from that show below.

To mark the release of the compilation, Sleaford Mods are also inviting questions from “fans, friends and enemies” in what is being described as a “no-holds-barred inquisition.”

Those wanting to put a question to Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn can send a voice note or video message via WhatsApp to 07958180599 – but must say who they are within the message – or they can tweet their questions using the hashtag #AskModsAnything.

Fans can also respond in the comments section of Sleaford Mods ‘Ask Mods Anything’ posts on both Facebook and Instagram.

The questions will be collated and put to the group in a special Q&A which will be filmed and shared.

Last year, Williamson hit out at the Mercury Prize over their policy of charging musicians an entrance fee in order to be considered.

We didn’t enter the mercury,” he said in a since-deleted tweet. “You have to enter it with a pile of dough. That’s how all award ceremonies work.”