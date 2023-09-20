Sleaford Mods share new single ‘Big Pharma’ and announce ‘More UK Grim’ EP

Sleaford Mods have announced details of ‘More UK Grim’, a new EP which was recorded at the same time as their acclaimed album from earlier this year. Check out the lead single ‘Big Pharma’ below.

The new EP was written and recorded during the same time that the duo – comprised of Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson – worked on their latest album ‘UK Grim’, which was released back in March. It also arrives on the heels of their recent slot supporting Britpop legends Blur, where the band performed two back-to-back nights at Wembley Stadium.

According to the press release, the forthcoming EP sees the members continue their “current dancefloor dominance, but with a mix of insight and wit, outrage and compassion”. It also sees them shed light on the current climate, as they look to both “critique and celebrate our turbulent times” with their tracks.

Advertisement

Announced today (September 20), the duo announced the forthcoming project by sharing the lead single, ‘Big Pharma’, a track with a “take no prisoners” lyrical approach, entwined around a slinky bass riff.

“‘Big Pharma’ was written in the opening chapters of autumn 2022 when Covid kicked in again. It carries a lot of the normal Sleaford Mods absurdism but also looks at the ongoing fascination with trying to find truths in information wholly pushed by very questionable people,” Jason Williamson said.

Recalling the meaning behind the title, he added: “Now, Big Pharma is more familiar as a term used by right wing and industrial groups trying to mask the financial aims of their arguments with some kind of critical thinking panache-type legitimacy. It just feels wrong. It feeds on hopelessness, widespread fear and generations of unfettered misinformation linked to the limited critical perception we as the masses are burdened with.”

The track comes alongside a satirical music video directed by Sean Sears, check it out above.

Alongside the lead single, the EP also included tracks titled ‘Under The Rules’, ‘Old Nottz’, ‘PO Crazeh’ and ‘My 18hr Girdle’. The album is available from October 20 and can be pre-ordered here.

Advertisement

It also arrives as the duo embark on their upcoming EU and UK tour, which kicks off next month. The live shows start with a set in Utrecht on October 14 and run until the end of the year. It also features a stop at London’s Alexandra Palace on December 2.

The set in London also boasts an appearance from Special Interest, John Grant and Stewart Lee. Electronic titans, Hot Chip, will also DJ at the show. Find remaining tickets here.