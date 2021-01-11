Sleaford Mods release their new album ‘Spare Ribs’ on Friday (January 15), and have shared a new single and details of their own TV show.

The final single released in preview of the album is ‘Nudge It’, featuring Amyl and the Sniffers vocalist Amy Taylor – watch its new video below.

The band will also premiere a new hour-long TV show called SMTV on YouTube this Saturday (January 16) at 8pm GMT, featuring Taylor, previous collaborator Billy Nomates, Iggy Pop and more. Tune in here.

Of ‘Nudge It’, frontman Jason Williamson says: Imagine you’ve got limited options, unsure how you’re getting by that week, looking out the window of the damp flat you don’t want to live in, and seeing a bunch of posers having a photo shoot because ‘cool architecture bro, we feel your pain’.

“Reduced circumstance isn’t a pantomime. If you haven’t lived within its confines don’t use it to enamour your ideas. It confuses the platform for those that truly live it and more often than not buries creative breakthroughs because the arena is polluted by the view of their world through someone else’s privileged lens.

“So beware the eager networkers, don’t settle for the 20p pay-out, nudge it, pop the posers. And don’t apologise for the fucker either.”

Sleaford Mods are set to take ‘Spare Ribs’ on a UK and Ireland tour later this year, including their first UK headline arena show in their hometown of Nottingham. See the dates below.

November

17 – Academy, Manchester

18 – Barrowland, Glasgow

21 – Olympia, Dublin

24 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle

25 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

26 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

27 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Tramshed, Cardiff

December

1 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

2 – Printworks, London

3 – Dome, Brighton

In preview of the new album, Sleaford Mods played a livestreamed gig from London’s legendary 100 Club. Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “As much as the show works as a nostalgic hits set for a band with no hits – certainly ‘Jolly Fucker’, ‘Tied Up In Nottz’ and ‘Jobseeker’ have become modern post-punk classics – it’s also a throwback to a time when it seemed reasonable to lose your entire rag over minor cultural and societal niggles.”