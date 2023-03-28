NewsMusic News

Sleaford Mods talk meeting Liam Gallagher

LG told the Mods' Andrew Fearn that he wanted to "do something different musically"

By Tom Skinner
two side by side images of Liam Gallagher (left) and Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson (right) performing live on-stage
Liam Gallagher and Sleaford Mods' Jason WIlliamson perform live. CREDIT: Getty

Sleaford Mods have spoken about the time they met Liam Gallagher, recalling how the run-in felt like “being in a bar in the early noughties”.

The Nottingham duo and the former Oasis frontman both opened for Iggy Pop at Release Athens Festival in Greece last summer.

“He and [the Mods’] Andrew [Fearn] got on like a house on fire!” vocalist Jason Williamson remembered in an interview with MOJO. “You just wouldn’t think they would, but they were like long-lost cousins.

“[Gallagher] was going to Andrew, ‘I want to break out of this and do something different musically’. I told Andrew that he was probably asking him for some beats.”

Williamson continued: “They were off their heads. It was like being in a bar in the early noughties. A few of his band were fans of us and we were all stood there watching Iggy Pop, then Liam walks in, [a] tiny man in a big hat.

“I’m a bit nervous. This is a huge part of my life. He turns around and he was a lovely bloke, but battered. Debbie [Gwyther, Gallagher’s fiancé and manager] was there… They’re all really nice but it got a bit weird because Debbie said, ‘Can I have a word with you? I’ve heard some bad things about you’.

Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson performing live onstage
Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson. CREDIT: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

“[She said,] ‘You’ve slagged Liam off, haven’t you?’ [I said,] ‘Probably!’ She said, ‘I can’t trust people like that’. I’m like, ‘Well, I’m not moving in with him’.”

Williamson added: “Let’s face it, I’ve learned from the best here. I know she’s a bit younger than him, but I said, ‘You have to understand that the Gallaghers were massive bullies. You’re talking about Liam Gallagher, here, Debbie. You can’t ask me to worry about his feelings’. [She responded,] ‘Oh, OK, right’.”

The Mods frontman went on to say that “you can’t beat” Gallagher’s live show, adding: “Our tour manager was watching [and said]: ‘I hate this little cunt, but fuck me he’s good!'”

Sleaford Mods released their latest studio album, ‘UK Grim’, earlier this month. In a four-star review, NME described the project as “a more aggressive beast” than 2021’s ‘Spare Ribs’.

“Andrew Fearn [brings] more colour to their sound, continuing to add new depths to his compositions,” it added.

In other news, Liam Gallagher recently praised the “beautiful” new single by his “mean-spirited” estranged brother, Noel.

