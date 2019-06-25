Trending:

Sleaford Mods to play special guest slot at Glastonbury’s Shangri-La

Charlotte Krol

"Get there early to join the madness"

Sleaford Mods have been announced to play The Truth Stage at Glastonbury’s Shangri-La.

The duo’s set kicks off at 10.30pm this Saturday (June 29) inside the festival’s after-hours nirvana.

The Mods’ set clashes with a number of performances elsewhere including The Killers’ headline set (The Pyramid Stage), The Chemical Brothers (The Other Stage), Wu-Tang Clan (West Holts), and Sean Paul (John Peel stage).

‘Eton Mess’, the band’s fifth studio album, was released earlier this year. NME wrote in a review: “Fearn’s arrangements are more sophisticated than ever before, the bassy groove of ‘Big Burt’ (“Shelling out 1500 pound to see an ‘asbeen who can’t even do three gigs in one go – what’s that?) sounding like an actual song. And ‘Top It Up’, with an ominous synth line, veers into art-pop territory.

“This indicates the polish that success has afforded Sleaford Mods…But they’ve not changed. They’re still taking the piss…‘Eton Alive’ is a pretty great punchline. Not everything has to be escapist or explicitly political – sometimes you just want to hear people make gags about a world that you recognise. It’s cathartic, it’s entertaining. It says: you exist. ‘Eton Alive’ makes Sleaford Mods funny again.”