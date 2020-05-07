Sleaford Mods have shared a new video for their previously-unreleased song, ‘Second.’

The Robin Lee-directed video stars Game of Thrones‘ Kate Dickie and Skins‘ Emma Stansfield. They play vocalist Jason Williamson and producer Andrew Fearn, respectively. The video is set at an open mic night in 2012, in a “post-industrial town,” where the duo are performing.

Watch it below:

Williamson told Rolling Stone that ‘Second’ was recorded in early 2017, after the sessions for their ninth studio album ‘English Tapas.’

“We don’t really do it now, but back in the day we would be back in the studio as soon as an album was in the can,” he said.

“This session was typical of that. We did about six songs if I recall. I’d rather have a proper cooling-off period these days, but there were a few good ideas in that session and this was one of them.”

‘Second’ is taken from the Nottingham duo’s forthcoming compilation, ‘All That Glue.’ The album features “an array of crowd pleasers, B-sides, unheard tracks and rarities for fans and the curious.”

So far, they’ve shared the studio version fan-favourite ‘Jobseeker’ for the very first time, as well as footage from their acclaimed 2019 show at London’s Eventim Apollo.

‘All That Glue’ is set for release on May 15 via Rough Trade.