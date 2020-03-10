Sleater-Kinney and Wilco announce joint 2020 tour

Sleater-Kinney and Wilco are heading out on a joint US tour later this year – check out the schedule below.

The two US bands will hit the road this summer for their ‘It’s Time’ run of live shows, which begin in Spokane, Washington on August 6.

Concerts will continue throughout the month, with both acts visiting the likes of Kansas City, Atlanta, Nashville, Boston and more. The tour will wrap up on August 29 in Chicago, Illinois.

Sleater-Kinney announced ‘It’s Time’ by posting a teaser video in which Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy phones up Carrie Brownstein to enquire about her plans for summer.

“Yeah, remember when we spent Christmas together a few years ago?” Tweedy asks in the call. “I was wondering, what are you doing this August?” Later, the musician tells Brownstein to pack “guitars and amplifiers” after she mistakingly believes he’d asked her “on vacation”.

Check out the clip below:

A fan pre-sale for the ‘It’s Time’ tour begins tomorrow (March 11) at 10am. You can find further information here.

Back in August last year, Sleater-Kinney released their St. Vincent-produced ninth album ‘The Center Won’t Hold’. Wilco, meanwhile, returned with their 11th studio effort ‘An Ode To Joy‘ in October.

Carrie Brownstein and co’s latest record marked their first since the departure of drummer Janet Weiss, who announced she’d left the band in July.

Weiss later opened up about her decision to leave after 24 years, explaining: “The rules changed within the band, and [Brownstein and Corin Tucker] told me the rules changed.

“I said, ‘Am I just the drummer now?’ They said yes. And I said, ‘Can you tell me if I am still a creative equal in the band?’ And they said no. So, I left.”