Sleater-Kinney announce intimate album launch show in London

Sleater-Kinney have announced that they will perform an intimate album launch show in London next week.
The Washington, US-formed indie rockers are set to release their 11th album ‘Little Rope’ on January 19 via Loma Vista Recordings and you can pre-order it here.
The duo, comprising Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, will launch the album at a small club show with Rough Trade downstairs at The Dome on November 8. Fans can buy tickets for the event here.
Check out the band’s announcement here:
Tickets for the band’s 2024 North American are also on sale now here and you can visit Sleater-Kinney’s website for more information.
The band also play London’s Pitchfork festival and perform in Mexico City this month.
Sleater-Kinney tour dates:
NOVEMBER 2023
8 – London, UK, downstairs at The Dome
10 – London, UK, Pitchfork London Roundhouse
19 – Mexico City, MX, Corona Capital
FEBRUARY 2024
28 – San Diego, CA., The Observatory North Park
29 – Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
MARCH 2024
01 – Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre
02 – Albuquerque, NM, El Rey Theater
04 – Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom
05 – Dallas, TX, Studio at the Factory
06 – Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08 – New Orleans, LA, Joy Theater
09 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
11 – Norfolk, VA, The NorVa
12 – Washington, DC, The Anthem
13 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
14 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
16 – New York, NY, Racket
17 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
18 – Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts
20 – Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall
21 – Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
22 – Madison, WI, The Sylvee
23 – St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre
25 – Kansas City, MO, The Truman
26 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
28 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
29 – Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco
30 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
31 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
APRIL 2024
02 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox
03 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox
04 – Vancouver, BC, The Vogue
05 – Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
In other news, last year the band joined Brandi Carlile on stage during her show in Portland, Oregon.