Sleater-Kinney announce intimate album launch show in London

Sleater-Kinney have announced that they will perform an intimate album launch show in London next week.

The Washington, US-formed indie rockers are set to release their 11th album ‘Little Rope’ on January 19 via Loma Vista Recordings and you can pre-order it here.

The duo, comprising Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, will launch the album at a small club show with Rough Trade downstairs at The Dome on November 8. Fans can buy tickets for the event here.

Advertisement

Check out the band’s announcement here:

Tickets for the band’s 2024 North American are also on sale now here and you can visit Sleater-Kinney’s website for more information.

The band also play London’s Pitchfork festival and perform in Mexico City this month.

Sleater-Kinney tour dates:

NOVEMBER 2023

8 – London, UK, downstairs at The Dome

10 – London, UK, Pitchfork London Roundhouse

19 – Mexico City, MX, Corona Capital

Advertisement

FEBRUARY 2024

28 – San Diego, CA., The Observatory North Park

29 – Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

MARCH 2024

01 – Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre

02 – Albuquerque, NM, El Rey Theater

04 – Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom

05 – Dallas, TX, Studio at the Factory

06 – Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08 – New Orleans, LA, Joy Theater

09 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

11 – Norfolk, VA, The NorVa

12 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

13 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

14 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

16 – New York, NY, Racket

17 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

18 – Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

20 – Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

21 – Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre

22 – Madison, WI, The Sylvee

23 – St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre

25 – Kansas City, MO, The Truman

26 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

28 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

29 – Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco

30 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

31 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

APRIL 2024

02 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox

03 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox

04 – Vancouver, BC, The Vogue

05 – Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

In other news, last year the band joined Brandi Carlile on stage during her show in Portland, Oregon.