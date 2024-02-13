Sleater-Kinney announce summer 2024 UK and European shows

Sleater-Kinney have announced details of a UK and European tour to take place this summer, in support of their new album ‘Little Rope’ – see all the details below.

The band will play a total of 15 dates throughout August, kicking off in Gothenburg, Sweden on the 11th, and culminating in four British shows. These include London’s All Points East Festival on the 25th, Glasgow’s Barrowlands on the 27th, Leeds’ Brudenell on the 28th and End of the Road Festival.

Tickets for non-festival shows will be available via a pre-sale from tomorrow (February 14), and fans can sign up for the band’s newsletter here to get the code. General sale begins at 10am on Friday (February 16).

The Washington alt-rock icons released their 11th studio album ‘Little Rope’ on January 19, which included the singles ‘Hell’, ‘Say It Like You Mean It’ and ‘Untidy Creature’.

Ahead of the album’s release, the band spoke to NME about the importance that the 2022 US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade had on the album. The five-decade-old law guaranteed a woman’s right to obtain an abortion.

The band’s Corin Tucker explained how the duo were inspired by the move as it marked “a real blow to women feeling like they’re in control of their own bodies, health and their own safety”.

“One of the things we want to do as songwriters is to try and tell a personal story and use that story to kind of reflect what’s going on in the larger world,” she said. “That bit of heartbreak is reflected in [‘Untidy Creature’] and the way that I think women are being viewed as not good enough to make those decisions for ourselves. I was trying to mirror that personal and that larger political story at once in the song.”

Sleater-Kinney’s UK and European dates are as follows:

AUGUST

11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

12 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser

14 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

14-17 – Paredes de Coura, Portugal – Vodafone Parades de Coura

17 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus

18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

21 – Antwerp, Belgium – OLT Rivierenhof

22 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk

23 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Docks, Lausanne

24 – Paris, France – Rock en Seine

25 – London, UK – All Points East

27 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

28 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

29-31 – Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival

In a four-star review of the new album, NME wrote: “‘Little Rope’, then, is liberating in new ways for a band that have always spoken up when called upon. It emboldens its listener to feel power in confronting the uncomfortable feelings, and encourages them to absorb every emotion along the journey. It is a shining glimmer of hope in a room full of sorrow, and another string to their ever-growing bow.”