Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein calls for “ceasefire”, “Palestinian liberation” and “peace” at London show

Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein has called for “Palestinian liberation” during a live show in London.

The moment came as the American rock band performed during a live show at The Dome in London last night (November 8) – in what was their smallest UK show in over two decades.

As well as bringing out renditions of fan favourites such as ‘Modern Girl’ and ‘Dig Me Out’, the band also used the show in the capital to share their desire for a ceasefire in the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Speaking directly to the audience mid-way through the show, Carrie Brownstein highlighted the ongoing developments across the Middle East, stating (via Clash): “We want a ceasefire and we want Palestinian liberation and we want peace.”

She continued, urging those in the room to make an active push for “what is right”, stating: “There’s not much we can say right now except that there’s a lot going on, and this is the only chance we have… we’re so fucking lucky to be here, to be alive, so please fight with all your heart for what is right.”

Elsewhere at their set at London’s Dome venue, Sleater-Kinney also kicked off their 19-song setlist with ‘Hell’ – the lead single from their upcoming new album ‘Little Rope’. Find footage of the gig above.

Set for release on January 19, 2024, via Vista, the forthcoming LP will mark the band’s 11th studio album. Yesterday, they also shared another new track taken from the release ‘Say It Like You Mean It’.

Recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton, the new track came with a video directed by Brownstein, and starring a guest appearance from Succession actor J. Smith-Cameron.

Check out the music video below and pre-order ‘Little Rope’ here.

Sleater-Kinney are far from the first names in the entertainment industry to speak out about the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine – which came to a head after the Hamas attack at the Nova Music Festival on October 7.

Last month, artists including Dua Lipa, Killer Mike and Michael Stipe wrote an open letter to President Biden, demanding “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

Similarly Steve Coogan was among over 2,000 names from the arts world who signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Others included Tilda Swinton, Massive Attack‘s Robert Del Naja and Miriam Margoyles.

According to a report by AP News, the death toll has now surpassed 10,000 people in Palestine, and 1,400 in Israel.

Elsewhere, Madonna addressed the situation on stage at The O2, while Tom Morello called for the condemnation of harm to all children “no matter who they are”.

Gigi Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent, shared a graphic to her Instagram Story last week, which stated that “condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas”, and Riz Ahmed, meanwhile, wrote a lengthy post condemning the “horrific and wrong” conflict.

The Comet Is Coming also announced that they will no longer be playing their last-ever live show in support of Palestine, and Caroline Polachek released a line of limited-edition merch to raise money for Palestinian refugees.

More recently, Kid Cudi expressed his support for Palestinians caught in the conflict, Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha was seen participating in a pro-Palestine march instead of attending the band’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, and Selena Gomez’s makeup company announced that it would be donating funds to the relief efforts in Gaza.