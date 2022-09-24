Listen to Courtney Barnett cover Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Words And Guitar’

Sleater-Kinney have confirmed details of the forthcoming ‘Dig Me Out’ covers album – listen to Courtney Barnett‘s version of ‘Words And Guitar’ below.

The album, a full-length, covers-based recreation of the rock trio’s 1997 album, was first touted earlier this year, with the likes of St. Vincent, Wilco, The Linda Lindas and TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe confirmed to contribute.

Now, the record has been given a title (‘Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album’) and release date (October 21) as well as a full tracklist being revealed.

In a statement, Sleater-Kinney said: “The artists who appear on ‘Dig Me In’ have not so much covered the 13 original songs, but reinterpreted and reimagined them.

“Through added layers or the subtraction of guitars and drums, they provide a new way into the songs. Fresh rage, joy, pain, reclamation, slyness, and longing. Other interpretations slow down or stretch out the songs, trading urgency for contemplation, weariness or even a hint of ease.”

Listen to Courtney Barnett’s version of ‘Words And Guitar’ and see the full tracklist for ‘Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album’ below.

‘Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album’ tracklist:

1. ‘Dig Me Out’ – St. Vincent

2. ‘One More Hour’ – Wilco

3. ‘Turn It On’ – Margo Price

4. ‘The Drama You’ve Been Craving’ – Tunde Adebimpe

5. ‘Heart Factory’ – Self Esteem

6. ‘Words And Guitar’ – Courtney Barnett

7. ‘It’s Enough’ – Black Belt Eagle Scout

8. ‘Little Babies’ – The Linda Lindas

9. ‘Not What You Want’ – Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires

10. ‘Buy Her Candy’ – Tyler Cole

11. ‘Things You Say’ – Big Joanie

12. ‘Dance Song ’97’ – Low

13. ‘Jenny’ – Nnamdï

A portion of the proceeds earned from each copy of the album sold will be donated to SMYRC (Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center), which the band note is their local LGBTQIA+ youth centre in Columbia County, Washington. According to the organisation’s website, SMYRC “provide a safe, harassment-free space for queer and trans youth ages 13-23, where you can create art, play music, and join in on our open mic nights, drag shows, and support groups”.

Last year, Sleater-Kinney released 10th studio album, ‘Path Of Wellness’, and embarked on a lengthy North American tour with Wilco. They also released their ‘Live At The Hallowed Halls’ EP while vocalist Carrie Brownstein also starred alongside St. Vincent in her “bananas art film” The Nowhere Inn, and began work on a biopic about Seattle rockers Heart.