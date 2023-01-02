Sleater-Kinney join Brandi Carlile on stage during NYE show in Portland

Brandi Carlile was joined on stage by special guests Sleater-Kinney during her show in Portland last week – see footage below.

Carlile was playing the MODA Center venue on New Year’s Eve and played a covers-heavy set.

During the show, she was joined by Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, with the trio performing a cover of Pat Benatar’s ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’.

Elsewhere in the show, Carlile covered Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’, Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, David Bowie‘s ‘Space Oddity’ Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ and more.

See the Sleater-Kinney team-up and other highlights from the show below.

Carlile also recently appeared as part of Elton John’s final ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ concert in the US on November 20 at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The show was the last of three at the venue and saw John team up with Carlile, Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee. It marked his last remaining North American date on his tour which the pop legend has vowed is the last time that he’ll hit the road to play live dates.

The three hour concert saw John team up with Lipa for their Number One collaboration ‘Cold Heart’, while Dee joined him for ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ and Carlile on ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me’.

Earlier this summer, Joni Mitchell performed a surprise set at the legendary music festival – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ (for which Marcus Mumford was also welcomed out) and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

Carlile also revealed that 2023 will see Mitchell continue her return to the stage, playing her first headline show in 23 years.

The revelation came during Carlile’s appearance on The Daily Show, as Pitchfork reported, with the artist telling host Trevor Noah that Mitchell would be taking to the stage in Grant County, Washington next June.

Carlile will perform her own show in the city on Friday June 9, taking to the stage at the 27,500-capacity Gorge Amphitheatre – during her interview with Noah, she dropped the news that Mitchell will play the same venue the following night.