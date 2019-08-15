Sleater-Kinney share live acoustic version of new song ‘Broken’

‘The Center Won’t Hold’ is out this Friday

Sleater-Kinney have unveiled a live acoustic performance of ‘Broken’, a track from their new album ‘The Center Won’t Hold’, out this Friday (August 16).

In the grainy, home video-style clip, Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein perform the new song with nothing but a piano, allowing Tucker’s emotional vocals and the track’s poignant lyrics to come through. “It’s a song about trying to stay strong in the face of trespass and trauma,” the band wrote in the comments of the YouTube video. Watch it below.

‘Broken’ follows previously released songs ‘Can I Go On’, ‘The Future is Here’ and ‘Hurry On Home’, all of which will feature on the group’s upcoming St. Vincent-produced album. ‘The Center Won’t Hold’ is the highly anticipated follow-up to their acclaimed comeback record, ‘No Cities to Love’, which arrived in 2015. In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “It’s heavy, assured and profound – a terrific record alone, but also one that sits in the Sleater-Kinney catalogue naturally, like they’ve never been away.”

Last month, drummer Janet Weiss announced her departure from the band after 24 years. “We want Janet to be happy and healthy,” Tucker said of her departure in an interview. “If someone’s not happy doing that job, it wouldn’t be good for any of us.”

Sleater-Kinney have yet to announce Weiss’ replacement. They will embark on a US tour in September and head to Europe and the UK early next year, with a show scheduled for London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 27, 2020.

Weiss recently cancelled all her upcoming tour dates with her band Quasi following a car accident, which left her with a broken right leg and left collar bone. Thankfully, her injuries are expected to heal soon and she will be back on her feet in a couple of months, Weiss revealed on Twitter.