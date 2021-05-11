Sleater-Kinney announce self-produced new album ‘Path Of Wellness’

Sleater-Kinney have announced a new album called ‘Path Of Wellness’ – listen to its lead track ‘Worry With You’ below.

Taking to social media today (May 11), the duo comprising Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker revealed that their 10th studio effort will arrive on June 11, following on from 2019’s ‘The Center Won’t Hold’.

The band wrote the new record over the course of spring and summer last year while “holed up in Portland” before recording sessions took place at the end of 2020. “It’s the first S-K record we’ve produced ourselves,” they explained.

We’re also sharing the first single, “Worry With You,” along with its video, directed by @alberrrttta. Original album artwork by Samantha Wall. With art direction and photos by Karen Murphy. So much more, soon. x https://t.co/SmlqkvQhci (2/2) — Sleater-Kinney (@Sleater_Kinney) May 11, 2021

Marking the news with the single ‘Worry With You’, as well as its Alberta Poon-directed video, Sleater-Kinney promised fans “so much more, soon” with regards to their next full-length project.

You can pre-order/pre-save ‘Path Of Wellness’ here now.

“Middle of the night, dark thoughts are whirling/ Crossing off the days till you are returning/ If I’m gonna worry, I’m gonna worry with you“, lyrics in one verse of the new track go.

The album will be the first to be released since the departure of Sleater-Kinney’s drummer Janet Weiss in 2019. She had played in the band for 24 years prior to leaving.

In a four-star review of ‘The Center Won’t Hold’, NME wrote: “Attempting to untangle the disconnection of these technological times, and holding up a muddle of chaos, Sleater-Kinney ironically found themselves in an unexpected whirlwind right as they unleashed this record on the world.

“It lends a new prescience to ‘The Center Won’t Hold’, but based on the ongoing reinvention of this band, you suspect they’ll dust themselves off soon enough.”