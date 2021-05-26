Listen to Sleater-Kinney’s riff-heavy new single ‘High In The Grass’

Sleater-Kinney have shared a new track called ‘High In The Grass’ – you can listen to it below.

The heavy, guitar-driven single serves as the second taste of the band’s upcoming 10th album ‘Path Of Wellness’ (released June 11) and follows on from lead single ‘Worry With You’.

“High in the grass, whining, buzzing / The bees reappear like a second coming / Can’t hear you now, too much to do / Feast on the day as it runs from you“, frontwoman Carrie Brownstein sings in the first verse.

Writing on Twitter, the group explained that ‘High In The Grass’ “touches on the fragility and beauty of mortal life”. The song arrives with a colourful filtered video directed by Kelly Sears – tune in below.

Sleater-Kinney wrote the forthcoming ‘Path Of Wellness’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘The Center Won’t Hold’, over the course of spring and summer last year while “holed up in Portland” before recording sessions took place at the end of 2020. “It’s the first S-K record we’ve produced ourselves,” they explained.

You can pre-order/pre-save the album here now.

‘Path Of Wellness’ will be the first full-length to be released by the group since the departure of their drummer Janet Weiss in 2019. She had played in the band for 24 years prior to leaving.

Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein is set to hit the big screen in The Nowhere Inn alongside St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark). Due for release in September, the Bill Benz-helmed project has been described by Clark as “a bananas art film”.