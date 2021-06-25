Sleater-Kinney release Amazon-exclusive EP ‘Live At The Hallowed Halls’

Sleater-Kinney have shared a new EP of one-take studio recordings, titled ‘Live At The Hallowed Halls’.

Premiered exclusively on Amazon Music today (June 25), the four-track effort was recorded during a livestream event to promote the duo’s just-released tenth album, ‘Path Of Wellness’. It features a performance of the LP’s title track, alongside singles ‘Method’, ‘High In The Grass’ and ‘Worry With You’.

Though ‘Live At The Hallowed Halls’ is only available on Amazon for now, you can watch Sleater-Kinney perform ‘Worry With You’ live on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below:

As its title suggests, the new EP was recorded live at the Hallowed Halls studio in Portland, Oregon. It comes just two weeks after Sleater-Kinney released ‘Path Of Wellness’ on June 11.

In a three-star review for NME, writer El Hunt said the album could be “a little on-the-nose”, but highlighted its relevance in the landscape it was released, saying: “Sleater-Kinney perform this magical sleight-of-hand that few artists can manage – they find words for humanity in all of its flawed chaos”.

Fans will have the chance to catch Sleater-Kinney in the flesh this August, when they embark on an 18-date co-headline tour with Wilco. The majority of shows are sold out, but the remaining tickets can be purchased from Wilco’s website.

Outside of Sleater-Kinney, co-frontwoman Carrie Brownstein has been keeping busy as an actress and filmmaker. Last month, a trailer was released for her and St. Vincent’s “bananas art film” The Nowhere Inn, which is due to launch in cinemas on September 17. She’s also hard at work writing and directing a biopic about Seattle rock band, Heart.