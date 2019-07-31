Sleater-Kinney release electrifying new single ‘Can I Go On’

'The Center Won't Hold’ is coming...

Sleater-Kinney have released another single from their upcoming new album, ‘The Center Won’t Hold’. Listen to ‘Can I Go On’ and below.

The iconic rock veterans made their long-awaited return in May with the comeback track, ‘Hurry On Home’. It served as the first taste of their St. Vincent-produced LP, the follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed ‘No Cities To Love’. Last month, Carrie Brownstein and co. shared the song ‘The Future Is Here‘.

With their record due to arrive next month, Sleater-Kinney have offered up a final taste of the project. On ‘The Center Won’t Hold’, Brownstein delivers an urgent message of existential despair over deep bass and spiky guitar lines.

“Everyone I know is tired / Everyone I know is wired / To machines, it’s obscene / I’ll just scream ’til it don’t hurt no more,” the frontwoman sings in the first verse. Giving in to a lurking sense of dread in the chorus, Brownstein chants: “Maybe I’m not sure I wanna go on at all.”

“In this song, a woman’s desire is used against her, so she turns it into a sinister infectiousness,” explains Carrie Brownstein. “The narrator finds herself on the brink of self-annihilation, grappling with the paradox of an internal darkness at odds with the pressure to outwardly perform modes of joy, relatability, and likability.”

The new cut arrived today (July 31), along with an accompanying animated lyric video.

Sleater-Kinney previously announced a string of UK and Ireland tour dates for early 2020. Following a number of European shows, the group will take to the stage at London’s Brixton Academy on February 26. They will then stop off in Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin.

You can purchase any remaining tickets here and see the full schedule below.

26 February – London – O2 Academy Brixton

27 February – Manchester – Manchester Academy

28 February – Glasgow – Barrowland Ballroom

1 March – Dublin – Vicar Street

Meanwhile, Sleater-Kinney have discussed the departure of their drummer Janet Weiss. “We want Janet to be happy and healthy,” said Corin Tucker. “If someone’s not happy doing that job, it wouldn’t be good for any of us.”

The band announced that Weiss was leaving the band after 24 years earlier this month, “after intense deliberation and with heavy sadness”.