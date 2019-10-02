Sleater-Kinney channel “rebellion, retaliation and rage” on brand new single ‘Animal’

The one-off single follows 'The Center Won't Hold'

Sleater-Kinney have returned with a brand new single called ‘Animal’.

The duo made their return earlier this year with comeback album ‘The Center Won’t Hold’.

Now, they’ve shared the one-off single ahead of a 2020 UK and European tour.

Speaking of ‘Animal’, a chaotic return, Corin Tucker says: “ANIMAL is a song about rebellion, retaliation and rage. It is a song about letting go of all politeness and filters and letting the ‘animal’ side speak.

“The vocals for this song were recorded in St. Vincent’s home studio, a perfect place to unleash a voice like this.”

‘The Center Won’t Hold’ was the band’s first album since 2015. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s El Hunt said: “Attempting to untangle the disconnection of these technological times, and holding up a muddle of chaos, Sleater-Kinney ironically found themselves in an unexpected whirlwind right as they unleashed this record on the world.

“It lends a new prescience to ‘The Center Won’t Hold’, but based on the ongoing reinvention of this band, you suspect they’ll dust themselves off soon enough.”

Drummer Janet Weiss left the band after 24 years at the start of July, just a month before the band released the new album.

The now-duo revealed their new drummer – Angie Boylan – at a recent festival show in the US.