The new single is called 'The Future is Here'

Sleater-Kinney have revealed the title of their new St. Vincent-produced album as ‘The Center Wont Hold’. Check out the tracklisting and artwork for the new album below, as well as the band’s new single ‘The Future Is Here’.

The rock icons revealed that they’d been in the studio with St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – earlier this year and had been teasing fans on social media about their first new music since 2015’s acclaimed ‘No Cities To Love.’

They’ve also shared a new single, ‘The Future is Here’, which will be released on August 16. The song follows ‘Hurry on Home’, which was released last month. Both of the tracks will appear on the new album.

You can watch a lyric video for the new song here:

The iconic trio, made up of Carrie Brownstein, Corin Tucker and Janet Weiss, have also spoken about the ideas behind the new album.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Brownstein said: “We’re always mixing the personal and the political but on this record, despite obviously thinking so much about politics, we were really thinking about the person – ourselves or versions of ourselves or iterations of depression or loneliness — in the middle of the chaos.”

Weiss added: “I think for Carrie and Corin it was liberating to explore a different sound palette. Annie (St. Vincent) has a lot of experience building her own music with keyboards and synthesizers so she could be our guide to help us make sense of this new landscape and still sound like us.”

Tucker continued: “‘The Center Won’t Hold’ drops you into the world of catastrophe that touches on the election. And almost like a mission statement, at the end of that song, it’s like the band is finding its way out of that space by becoming a rock band.”

The Center Won’t Hold Trackisting:

01 The Center Won’t Hold

02 Hurry on Home

03 Reach Out

04 Can I Go On

05 Restless

06 Ruins

07 LOVE

08 Bad Dance

09 The Future Is Here

10 The Dog/The Body

11 Broken

The band have also announced details of a UK and Ireland tour next year, where they’ll play dates in London, Manchester and Dublin. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on June 21. The dates are listed below:

26 February 2020 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

27 February 2020 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

28 February 2020 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

1 March 2020 – Vicar Street, Dublin