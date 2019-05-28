Are the punk icons about to release their long-awaited new album?

Sleater-Kinney have teased the possibility that new music is on the way, much to the excitement of their fans.

In January, it was revealed that Sleater-Kinney were working on a new album with St. Vincent. The band confirmed the news by sharing a photo of themselves with Annie Clark behind the controls in the studio.

Speaking to NPR, guitarist Carrie Brownstein said of the new music: “We always planned on getting back in the studio — it was just a matter of when. If there is an overarching principle to this album, it’s that the tools on which we were relying proved inadequate. So we sought new ones, both metaphorically and literally.”

While no release date has been revealed, if Sleater-Kinney’s Twitter account is anything to go by then it looks like new music could be on the way sooner rather than later.

Posting three tweets over the past eight hours, each featured the same image of the band but with a different word. The first read: “UNLOVABLE,” the second: “UNF*CKABLE” and the third: “UNLISTENABLE.”

Each image was also accompanied by a web address featuring the main word. Once typed in users are redirected to Sleater-Kinney’s website with ‘subscribe now’ links for Spotify and Apple Music, as well as an email box.

See the tweets below:

Fans of the band have expressed their excitement at the teasers, with many speculating whether a new single or album was on the horizon.

One fan posted a meme including the words, “Wow, that was so powerful.” Another simply wrote: “OMG! OMG! OMG!!!”

“First of all, that’s a great butt by anyone’s standards! It’s an even greater image, sure to garner much attention, and well in keeping with SK’s particular originality. Good luck with the campaign! When’s the music???,” a third fan wrote. See more responses from fans below:

Meanwhile, St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein have been at work on a collaborative concert film, which will see the pair portray exaggerated versions of themselves.

The longtime friends and collaborators previously joined forces on a series of mock interview segments promoting St. Vincent’s latest album, ‘MASSEDUCTION‘.