Sleater-Kinney singer/guitarist and Portlandia creator Carrie Brownstein is writing and directing a new biopic about Seattle rock band Heart.

Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson revealed that work is already underway on the Amazon feature film.

“I saw the first draft of the script,” Wilson revealed during a new interview on SiriusXM’s Volume West show, which you can listen to below. “It’s really cool,” she added. “[Brownstein’s] working with the movie company Amazon and with the producer, Linda Obst, who did Sleepless in Seattle.”

Advertisement

Revealing that the film will track Wilson and her sister and bandmate Nancy’s rise to fame, the frontwoman spoke of the casting process for the film, saying she “[doesn’t] have any idea” who will appear, because “I’m too close to it.” She added: “I’m just as excited about finding out as you are.”

Referencing rumours that Anne Hathaway is interested in playing Wilson in the film, Wilson said that she doesn’t “think she’s exactly right” for the role.

Carrie Brownstein released a new album with Sleater-Kinney last year called ‘The Center Won’t Hold’. This year, she premiered The Nowhere Inn, her collaborative film with St. Vincent, at the Sundance Film Festival.

Speaking to NME in 2019, Brownstein spoke of marrying her work as a musician with directing and creating film and television. “I like having a variety of outlets for my energy and interests,” she said.

Advertisement

“It allows me to learn about the nature of collaboration because most of these projects aside from writing are in relation to others and I think that that is a way of learning compromise and becoming more compassionate and less precious about your ideas but also clarifying when you know your idea is the best idea.”