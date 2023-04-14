Sleep Token announce 2023 North American tour

Sleep Token have announced details of a 2023 ‘Rituals’ North American tour beginning in autumn. Check out dates and ticket details below.

The band announced the tour on social media this week with the caption: “This September and October, North America shall gather in Worship.”

The tour kicks off on September 9 in Philadelphia and ends on October 5 in California, with Sleep Token will also be performing at a handful of festivals including Blue Ridge Rock, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale now and are available here. Check out the dates below:

SEPTEMBER

8 – Alton, VA, Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

10 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

12 – Worcester, MA, The Palladium

13 – Baltimore, MD, Ram’s Head Live

15 – Detroit, MI, The Cathedral at The Masonic

17 – Minneapolis, MN, The Myth

19 – Dallas, TX, Studio at The Factory

20 – Oklahoma City, OK, Tower Theatre

22 – St. Louis, MO, Hawthorn

23 – Louisville, KY, Louder Than Life Festival

25 – Denver, CO, The Ogden Theatre

26 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

28 – Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory

29 – Boise, ID, Knitting Factory

30 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox Market

OCTOBER

1 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre

3 – San Diego, CA, The Observatory NP

4 – Los Angeles, CA, The El Rey Theatre

5 – Anaheim, CA, House of Blues

7 – Sacramento, CA, Aftershock Festival

The masked band are set to release their third album ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ on May 19 via Spinefarm. As per press release, the album is promised to be “an hour-plus of music across 12 distinctive tracks.”

In a recent feature, NME shared that the band “offer their fans an entire world to immerse themselves in if they so wish. It’s a place of escapism, and the foundation of a huge fan community that’s dedicated to studying the band’s creativity.”

Advertisement

In other news, Sleep Token are also set to play this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival in August. They were among 80 new artists added to the bill back in February.