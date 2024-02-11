Sleep Token add extra dates to 2024 UK arena tour

Sleep Token have added two more dates to their UK arena tour later this year due to phenomenal demand.

The masked metal quartet will play a new date at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on December 2 and an extra date at The O2 in London on December 3, bringing the number of shows on the UK leg of ‘Teeth Of God’ tour to seven. The tour will begin in Glasgow on November 25 before moving on to Manchester, Birmingham, London and Cardiff.

Tickets for the new London date are available now, while tickets for the Leeds date will go on sale tomorrow (February 12) at 10am – find yours here and see the full dates below.

Sleep Token’s ‘Teeth Of God’ UK tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

25 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Manchester, Co-op Live

28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 – London, The O2

30 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

DECEMBER

2 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

3 – London, The O2

The news of the UK tour follows the announcement of a US tour, which will take place in April with Empire State Bastard.

The 21-date tour will commence with the band’s slot at Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival on April 27, before the band performs in cities across the country including Albuquerque, Atlanta, St. Louis, Des Moines, Chicago (for two dates), Pittsburgh and New York City, before concluding with two dates at Toronto’s Massey Hall on May 27 and 28.

However, promoters AEG were forced to apologise after numerous fans were left unable to get tickets thanks to a technical error in the pre-sale.

A new release cycle had been suggested by the band as far back as their sold-out concert in December at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, where they donned new masks in light of what they called “a new era”. They have also been announced to support Bring Me The Horizon on their upcoming Australian tour in April.