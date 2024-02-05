Sleep Token announce huge 2024 UK arena tour

Sleep Token will embark on their first arena tour later this year.

Following their headline show at Wembley Arena in December, which sold out in under 10 minutes, the masked quartet will be playing five arena shows around the UK in November to a total of around 75,000 fans as part of their ‘Teeth Of God’ world tour.

The tour will begin in Glasgow on November 25 before moving on to Manchester, Birmingham and London before concluding in Cardiff on November 30.

Fans can now sign-up for the artist pre-sale here, which will begin on Wednesday (February 7). Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday (February 9) – you can buy yours here and see the full dates below.

Sleep Token’s ‘Teeth Of God’ UK tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

25 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Manchester, Co-op Live

28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 – London, The O2

30 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

The news of the UK tour follows the announcement of a US tour, which will take place in April with Empire State Bastard.

The 21-date tour will commence with the band’s slot at Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival on April 27, before the band performs in cities across the country including Albuquerque, Atlanta, St. Louis, Des Moines, Chicago (for two dates), Pittsburgh and New York City, before concluding with two dates at Toronto’s Massey Hall on May 27 and 28.

However, promoters AEG were forced to apologise after numerous fans were left unable to get tickets thanks to a technical error in the pre-sale.

A new release cycle had been suggested by the band as far back as their sold-out concert in December at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, where they donned new masks in light of what they called “a new era”. They have also been announced to support Bring Me The Horizon on their upcoming Australian tour in April.