Sleep Token announce US tour with Empire State Bastard

Sleep Token have announced a North American tour with Empire State Bastard, marking the band’s first activity since wiping their Instagram earlier this week.

Today (January 19), the band took to Instagram for their first post in a supposedly new era, announcing their ‘The Teeth of God’ North American tour. “This April and May, North America shall gather in Worship once again, alongside special guests Empire State Bastard,” read the post’s caption.

Advertisement

The 21-date tour will commence with the band’s slot at Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival on April 27, before the band performs in cities across the country including Albuquerque, Atlanta, St. Louis, Des Moines, Chicago (for two dates), Pittsburgh and New York City, before concluding with two dates at Toronto’s Massey Hall on May 27 and 28. On all dates except their Sick New World appearance, Empire State Bastard – a supergroup consisting of members from Biffy Clyro, Oceansize and Slayer – will serve as support act. A full list of dates can be found below.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can register on the tour’s official website, from which they will receive a unique access code. The exclusive pre-sale opens on Wednesday (January 24), at 10AM local time.

Earlier this week, Sleep Token fans were alarmed when their Instagram account became wiped clean of posts, only leaving behind a bio which read: “Nothing lasts forever”. Concerns of disbandment were especially triggered in light of an apparent leak of band member III’s identity online, though the latest tour announcement would dispel such apprehensions.

A new release cycle had been suggested by the band as far back as their sold-out concert in December at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, where they donned new masks in light of what they called “a new era”. They have also been announced to support Bring Me The Horizon on their upcoming Australian tour in April.

On the other hand, Empire State Bastard recently released a new single, ‘Tired, Naw?’, which they called the “fully suited, original version” of ‘Tired, Aye?’, a cut off their debut album, ‘Rivers of Heresy’. The record earned a four-star review from NME, with Andrew Trendell highlighting its diverse mix of metal genres. “It captures the ambition and extremities that make this record such a romp,” he wrote. “It’ll be too hard for most Biffy fans and not pure enough for many Slayer faithful, but it’s its own wonderfully weird wee beast.”

Sleep Token’s ‘The Teeth of God’ tour dates are:

APRIL:

27 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Sick New World

30 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre

Advertisement

MAY:

01 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Revel

03 – Austin, Texas – H-E-B- Center at Cedar Park

04 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory

06 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

07 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

08 – Asheville, NC – Exploreasheville.com Arena

10 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

12 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

14 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

18 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

22 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music at Fenway

25 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

27 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

28 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall