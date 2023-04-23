Sleep Token debut emotional new single ‘DYWTYLM’

Sleep Token have released a characteristically emotional new single, ‘DYWTYLM’ – check it out below.

The track, whose title evidently stands for ‘Do You Wish That You Loved Me?’, is the sixth single from the mysterious masked collective’s upcoming sixth album ‘Take Me Back To Eden’, following ‘Chokehold’, ‘The Summoning’, ‘Granite’, ‘Aqua Regia’ and ‘Vore’.

The song represents a hairpin turn for the band sonically, leaning much further into pop than any of the tracks from ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ so far. The album is due for release on May 19.

Check out ‘DYWTYLM’ below:

As per press release, ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ is promised to be “an hour-plus of music across 12 distinctive tracks”, serving as the third instalment of a trilogy comprised by their other two albums, 2019’s ‘Sundowning’ and 2021’s ‘This Place Will Become Your Tomb’.

The anonymous band have also just announced their debut headline run of shows in the US, all of which sold out in a matter of days. Check out the full list of shows below and find any remaining tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

8 – Alton, VA, Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

10 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

12 – Worcester, MA, The Palladium

13 – Baltimore, MD, Ram’s Head Live

15 – Detroit, MI, The Cathedral at The Masonic

17 – Minneapolis, MN, The Myth

19 – Dallas, TX, Studio at The Factory

20 – Oklahoma City, OK, Tower Theatre

22 – St. Louis, MO, Hawthorn

23 – Louisville, KY, Louder Than Life Festival

25 – Denver, CO, The Ogden Theatre

26 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

28 – Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory

29 – Boise, ID, Knitting Factory

30 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox Market



OCTOBER

1 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre

3 – San Diego, CA, The Observatory NP

4 – Los Angeles, CA, The El Rey Theatre

5 – Anaheim, CA, House of Blues

7 – Sacramento, CA, Aftershock Festival

Sleep Token will also be headlining Radar Festival in Manchester on July 28 and have been booked for Reading and Leeds 2023.