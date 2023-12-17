Sleep Token have kicked off a new era by unveiling updated masks during their London show this weekend.

READ MORE: Sleep Token unveil new masks during London show

The anonymous masked alt-metal band performed a sold-out show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley this Saturday (December 16) where they teased the next chapter with striking new looks.

The band also took to Instagram over the weekend to share close ups of the new masks, which were designed by Lani Hernandez-David.

Advertisement

“A New Era,” they captioned the posts. Check them out below.

While the band formed back in 2016, a string of January releases including ‘The Summoning’ contributed to the skyrocketing of streams and new listeners in 2023.

Advertisement

They are due to head back out on the road next year, supporting Bring Me The Horizon on their 2024 Australian tour.

Kicking off on April 14 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Oli Sykes and Co. will make stops in Adelaide at the Entertainment Centre and the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. They will then wrap up their tour in Brisbane a the Riverstage on April 20.

Sleep Token will be joining them alongside Make Them Suffer and Daine.

During Sleep Token’s European tour this month, they performed ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ live for the first time, giving the title track from their 2023 third album its stage debut in Munich, Germany.

The most sacred of times, captured by @Adamrosssi London. The night belonged to you. Now, he rests. pic.twitter.com/aQdLLWiMuj — Sleep Token (@Sleep_Token) December 17, 2023

In a five-star review of the ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ album, NME wrote: “It’s an ambitious, emotional monolith of a record, with all the hallmarks of future classic status.” The record featured in NME‘s album’s of the year list, while their track ‘The Summoning’ featured in the best songs of 2023 list.

The anonymous group have also won praise from Mike Shinoda and Corey Taylor, with the latter comparing them to early Slipknot.

Back in September, meanwhile, Sleep Token called out people lying about being a member of the band.