Sleeper announce London gig to celebrate 30 years of The Garage

Sleeper have announced a special live show at The Garage in London – find all the details below.

The Britpop band are due take to the stage on Friday, May 26 as part of the Highbury venue’s 30th anniversary celebrations. Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT today (February 17) – buy yours here.

Sleeper first played at The Garage back in 1993. Their upcoming return will follow a run of “unplugged” acoustic gigs in the UK this spring, which includes stop offs in locations such as Norwich, Hebden Bridge and Leeds. Find tickets for those shows here.

Speaking to NME recently, the team behind the legendary Garage explained how they had been overwhelmed by rediscovering the venue’s colourful and celebrated past in the run up to its three-decade milestone.

“We were just looking at the history of the shows that have happened here, which is just a fun thing to do because they’re insane, and spotted that the 30th anniversary was coming,” said programmer Scott Kennedy. “To be under one name for 30 years is rare.”

On the DNA of The Garage and the secret to its survival, Kennedy spoke of it as “a really flexible room”. “I can’t describe it,” he said, “but you know what you’re getting here.”

Throughout the years, the venue has played host to both classic and formative gigs from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, Suede, Jeff Buckley, Green Day, Oasis, Blur, IDLES, Fontaines DC, Muna, Beabadoobee, Wolf Alice and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Visit here for more information about The Garage and its forthcoming events.

Sleeper’s 2023 UK tour dates are as follows:

APRIL

20 – Arts Centre, Norwich

21 – Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

22 – Esquires, Bedford

MAY

4 – The Sugarmill, Stoke-on-Trent

5 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

6 – Brudenell Community Room, Leeds

26 – The Garage, London