Sleeper announce new tour celebrating 25 years of debut album ‘Smart’

The album's also getting a full deluxe reissue

Patrick Clarke
Sleeper
Sleeper CREDIT: Ollie Millington/Redferns

Sleeper have announced a new tour to celebrate 25 years since the release of the band’s debut album ‘Smart’.

The band will be embarking on a run of UK dates at the end of summer, which they’ll be co-headlining with fellow 90s outfit The Bluetones.

The two bands will play the following shows:

August
28 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
29 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

September
04 – O2 Academy, Newcastle
05 – O2 Academy, Leeds
11 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
12 – O2 Academy, Bristol
18 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
19 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

‘Smart’ will also be receiving a full reissue to mark its quarter century. It’s being re-released on double yellow vinyl on June 5.

Reflecting on the record’s original release, the band’s singer Louise Werner recalled: “On the day it came out we all jumped on the 73 bus to HMV Oxford Street to see the giant window display.”

“Andy and Jon got a bollocking from staff for putting the vinyl at No.1 in the racks – by Saturday it ended up at No.5 – still a totally surreal feeling. We cannot wait to play this record in full and take it out on tour.”

Sleeper initially disbanded in 1998, before returning in 2017 for a run of shows. A new studio album ‘The Modern Age’ followed in 2019.

