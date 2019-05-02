Sleeping With Sirens lead new additions to Bring Me The Horizon’s All Points East line-up

They're off to Vicky Park.
Sleeping With Sirens have led the new additions to Bring Me The Horizon’s huge headline show at All Points East festival later this month.
The hardcore heroes will join an impressive line-up that includes the likes of Architects, IDLES, Yonaka, Run The Jewels and Alice Glass on May 31. You can buy all remaining tickets here.
Frontman Kellin Quinn said of the show: “We’re stoked to come back to London and rock All Points East with such an amazing line-up”.
This comes after Bring Me The Horizon revealed that they’ll mark their first ever headline slot by playing a career-spanning set.
Keyboardist Jordan Fish said: “The show is going to be completely different to what we’re doing at any other festival and not only in terms of the setlist.
“We’ve got a much longer setlist than we would get at any other festival, we’ve got two hours which is longer than we’ve ever played before, and it gives us the opportunity to play a much more varied set and do some old stuff that we wouldn’t necessarily do, which is going to be exciting for the fans I think,” he continued.
“We’re going to do some songs that we haven’t played for a long time and it allows us to fit in some newer stuff as well, I guess it means we really don’t have to compromise on the set or drop anything.
“It’s going to be the most comprehensive set for a Bring Me The Horizon fan that we’ve ever played.”
In a five star review of amo, NME described the record as “an odyssey of diversity in sound, proof that they can do what they want and get away with it.”
Bring Me The Horizon play All Points East on May 31. You can buy tickets for the event here.