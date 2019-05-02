Sleeping With Sirens lead new additions to Bring Me The Horizon’s All Points East line-up

They're off to Vicky Park.

Sleeping With Sirens have led the new additions to Bring Me The Horizon’s huge headline show at All Points East festival later this month.

The hardcore heroes will join an impressive line-up that includes the likes of Architects, IDLES, Yonaka, Run The Jewels and Alice Glass on May 31. You can buy all remaining tickets here.

Frontman Kellin Quinn said of the show: “We’re stoked to come back to London and rock All Points East with such an amazing line-up”.

This comes after Bring Me The Horizon revealed that they’ll mark their first ever headline slot by playing a career-spanning set.