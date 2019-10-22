Here’s the alternative artwork for Slipknot’s ‘.5 The Gray Chapter’

The band shared the image to celebrate the LP's fifth birthday

Slipknot have shared an alternative cover design for their album ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’ to mark its fifth anniversary.

The masked metal band’s fifth record was released on October 20, 2014 and contains the singles ‘The Negative One’, ‘Killpop’, and ‘Skeptic’. It marked their first full length LP since 2008’s ‘All Hope Is Gone‘.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (October 21), the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan marked the collection’s half-decade milestone by offering an insight into creating its artwork.

“Today marks the fifth anniversary of ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’,” he wrote alongside a monochrome spin on the design. “This cover was a strong contender for the final album artwork, and represents where my head was at during the making of this album.”

The earlier draft for the cover still features the skeletal figure in a similar pose to the album version, but its wooden fence is missing in favour of a more simplistic black and white backdrop. You can compare the two covers in the post above.

“Think I like this image more than the final cover, honestly,” commented one fan. Another said: “That is so fucking sick.” Other followers took the opportunity to hail ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’ as their favourite Slipknot release.

Meanwhile, Slipknot are set to release 11 unheard outtake songs from ‘All Hope Is Gone’ in the not too distant future.

“We have a whole other album that four of us wrote when we did ‘All Hope Is Gone’,” said Crahan, with frontman Corey Taylor adding: “We had basically two different studios going on. One group of guys was recording what ended up becoming ‘Look Outside Your Window’, and then the bulk of the band was making ‘All Hope Is Gone’.”