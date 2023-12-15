Slipknot add second London O2 show to 25th anniversary UK tour

Slipknot have added a second London show to their 25th anniversary UK tour next year – find all the details below.

The masked metal band are due to return to these shores in December 2024 following a run of dates across Europe. Corey Taylor and co. will play arena concerts in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Tickets for the forthcoming gigs went on general sale at 9am GMT this morning (December 15) after presales went live on Wednesday (December 13) and Thursday (14).

As today’s sale commenced, it was announced that Slipknot would be returning to The O2 in London for a second consecutive night on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Tickets are on sale now here.

A post from the arena said there had been “high demand” for tickets to watch the group in the capital. You can see the message below, along with a revised list of Slipknot’s 2024 UK tour dates.

EXTRA DATE ADDED >>> Due to high demand, @slipknot have added an extra date at The O2 to their 25th Anniversary tour on Saturday 21 December 2024. Tickets on sale now🎟️🎟️ ⬇️https://t.co/JYF53vAWtl pic.twitter.com/r41nxYo3Bl — The O2 (@TheO2) December 15, 2023

DECEMBER 2024

14 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

15 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

17 – Co-op Live Arena, Manchester

18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

20 – The O2, London

21 – The O2, London – new date

Slipknot will be joined by Bleed From Within as support across the shows in both the UK and Europe.

In a statement about next year’s tour, the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan explained: “It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we’ve been back ever since. “The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we’re ready to make more.

“I’m so excited to bring our 25 year Anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you’ve never experienced before. It’s happening.”

According to a press release, Slipknot’s upcoming run will be “especially explosive” and promises to be a “spectacle of sound and sight without comparison”.

Slipknot released their seventh and most recent studio album, ‘The End, So Far’, in September 2022.