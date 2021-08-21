Slipknot announce 2022 summer European tour dates

Slipknot have announced a series of European tour dates scheduled to take place next year.

The band revealed back in June that they would be hitting the continent for a run of rescheduled 2022 festival dates, adding that “further shows and dates will be announced soon”.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 20), the metal icons announced a number of new gigs in Switzerland, Austria, Slovakia, Sweden, Czech Republic and more.

Slipknot’s full list of European tour dates are as follows:

JULY 2022

15 – Park Live Festival, Moscow, Russia

17 – Upark Festival, Kiev, Ukraine

20 – Romexpo, Bucharest, Romania

21 – Hills Of Rock, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

23 – Release Festival, Athens, Greece

27 – Messe Open Air, Graz, Austria

28 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

AUGUST 2022

1 – Arena, Geneva, Switzerland

3 – Nepela Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia

5 – Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany

7 – Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland

11 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia

15 – Arena, Malmö, Sweden

You can get tickets for Slipknot’s European tour here.

Meanwhile, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently in the midst of a North American tour to support his solo album ‘CMFT’, Taylor shared the news in a video message for the Astronomicon Facebook page, confirming he was too unwell to make his scheduled appearance at the pop-culture convention in Ann Arbour, Michigan, this weekend.

Earlier this week, Taylor and his band treated fans in Springfield, Missouri to covers of Slipknot and Nine Inch Nails, performing a once-off extended set dressed in full KISS makeup. It followed his first ever performance of Slipknot’s 1999 track ‘Wait And Bleed’ as a solo artist, which happened last week.

Also this week, Slipknot were announced as a headliner for the 2021 Riot Fest, replacing Nine Inch Nails after they cancelled the remainder of their performances for the year.