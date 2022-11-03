Slipknot have announced a European headline tour for 2023 – find all the details below.

The masked metal band will hit the road next summer in support of their seventh studio album ‘The End So Far’, which came out in September.

Kicking off in Nickelsdorf, Austria on June 7, the upcoming stint will also see Corey Taylor and co. perform in Amsterdam (June 13), Copenhagen (16), Hamburg (20), Berlin (21) and other locations throughout that month.

The tour is a mixture of Slipknot’s own headline shows and festivals dates, including Rock For People, Nova Rock and Graspop. You can find ticket information here, and see the full itinerary below.

There is currently no news on a potential UK and Ireland tour. Last month, however, Corey Taylor addressed rumours that Slipknot will be headlining the expanded Download Festival 2023.

The Donnington Park event is due to take place between June 8-11. Per Slipknot’s new dates, the group are currently free on the Friday (June 9) and Sunday (11).

Asked about the possible slot, Taylor previously said: “I’m going to try and make this as clear as I can. On my life, I can neither confirm nor deny. I wish I could tell you that we’re going to be there, I really do.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have that answer right now so I will tell you when I can.”

Slipknot achieved their third UK Number One album last month with ‘The End, So Far’.

In other news, frontman Corey Taylor has opened up in a new interview about his 12-year sobriety.