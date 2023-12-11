Slipknot announce 2024 UK and Europe 25th anniversary tour

Slipknot have announced a 2024 UK and European tour to celebrate 25 years as a band – find all the dates below and purchase tickets here.

The metal giants will kick off the tour at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 5, 2024, before heading onto a trio of shows in Germany, followed by dates in Zürich and and Paris. The band will then continue on to Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham and will wrap up at London’s O2 Arena on December 20.

General sale tickets will be available from this Friday (December 15) at 9am GMT. Alternatively, pre-sale tickets will go live this Wednesday (December 13) at 9am GMT, before Live Nation and venue pre-sales launch on Thursday (December 14) at 9am GMT. You’ll be able to purchase your tickets for the UK shows from here.

Corey Taylor and co. will be joined by Bleed From Within as support across the tour in both the UK and Europe.

“It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we’ve been back ever since,” said Clown in a press statement. “The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we’re ready to make more. I’m so excited to bring our 25 year Anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you’ve never experienced before. It’s happening.”

Fans suspected that news of an anniversary tour could be arriving soon after the band shared a video to their social media over the weekend featuring archival footage.

The URL youcantkillme.com also brings up an old-style website with a photo of Slipknot and rolling text revealing that UK and European tour dates would be announced soon, while the band are “still working” on organising North American dates.

Slipknot released their debut self-titled studio album – which included tracks like ‘Wait And Bleed’, ‘(sic)’ and ‘Spit It Out’ – on June 29, 1999.

According to a press release the band’s upcoming run will be “especially explosive” and promises to be a “spectacle of sound and sight without comparison”.

Slipknot’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

DECEMBER

5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

6 – Dortmund, Germany, Westfalenhalle

8 – Stuttgart, Germany, Schleyerhalle

9 – Leipzig, Germany, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 – Zürich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

12 – Paris, France, Accorhotel Arena

14 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

15 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

17 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live Arena

18 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

20 – London, UK, O2 Arena

Slipknot frontman Taylor will be embarking on his own solo run of shows in North America in February in support of his second solo album ‘CMF2’, which was released in September.

The band’s latest album, ‘The End, So Far’, was released in September of last year and scored four stars from NME. “Aside from the blood, the gore, the theatrics and the noise, there’s clearly always been much more to the band’s ability to shock and surprise – and now it seems their next left turn of an era could be their most daring yet,” the review read. “As Taylor warns on the old-school ‘Tallica-worthy arena shredder of album centre-piece ‘Warranty’: “Isn’t this what you came here for?””

It’s not yet been confirmed who will fill the vacant drummer position on the upcoming tour after Jay Weinberg was unexpectedly fired last month after almost a decade with Slipknot.