Slipknot announce “immersive exhibit” for Knotfest Roadshow dates

Curated by the band themselves

Slipknot have announced details of an “immersive exhibit” which will coincide with their upcoming Knotfest Roadshow tour.

With their new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ set for release next month, the metal giants are due to play a number of huge dates in North America over the coming months.

Beginning in Mountain View, CA on July 26, the tour will also visit the likes of Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, and Virginia Beach. Shows will then continue throughout August and into September.

It’s now been announced that fans attending the shows will be able to take part in a special Slipknot exhibit. The event will showcase the journey “from throughout the band’s history, complete with instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe and personal never-before-seen items”.

The pre-show installation has been curated by Slipknot themselves and forms part of the ”All Out Life’ Experience”. You can find further details here.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating over the identity of Slipknot’s latest member. The new recruit, dubbed ‘Tortilla Man’ by many fans, has stepped in to replace long-time percussionist Chris Fehn. The former drummer is continuing his legal battle against his former bandmates over profits.

Slipknot made their UK return at last month’s Download Festival. “That’s what this band has become to people over the years: life-giving,” NME wrote in a review of the headline set.