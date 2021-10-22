Slipknot announce Knotfest Los Angeles livestream

Slipknot have announced that their huge Knotfest Los Angeles show next month with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and more will be livestreamed online.

The band will bring their travelling roadshow to the Banc Of California Stadium on November 5 for the biggest headline concert of their careers.

They have now announced that the show will be livestreamed across the internet on the same evening, with $15 (£11) early bird tickets available now here.

Also featuring at the gig and on the livestream are the likes of Code Orange, Cherry Bombs and Vended, the latter of whom features the sons of Slipknot members.

Though Bring Me The Horizon will support the show, they will not appear on the streamed version.

Watch the trailer for the concert below:

Earlier this week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor defended the COVID-19 safety measures that have been implemented on the band’s ongoing Knotfest Roadshow in the US.

“All the bands are super rad and so stoked to be back on the road,” Taylor said. “And we have such stringent restrictions that everybody is really, really happy about it. We’re doing our best to kind of set the standard so other bands, other tours can kind of come around and follow the example.”

He continued: “Basically, [we’re playing] Live Nation-only venues, which require all staff to be vaccinated. It also means that at the gigs, you can either show a vaccination card or a negative test to come in. And it basically means that you’re masked at all times backstage. If someone pops positive, they’re quarantined and they stay behind.”

Slipknot returned to the stage on September 4 after an 18 month break to play the Rocklahoma festival, where Taylor also debuted his new mask.

The band’s last album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ was released in August 2019 and Corey Taylor recently confirmed that new music would be arriving soon. The band will be hitting the road next year for a series of tour dates in Europe.