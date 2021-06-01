Slipknot announce Knotfest Roadshow 2021

Slipknot have announced their return to the road for the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow, which will see them taking in shows across North America later this year.

The 28-date run follows the band’s previously announced Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25, with the nu-metal icons set to be supported by Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange on the new run of dates.

After kicking off at the end of September, the tour will eventually wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona on November 2.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said of the shows: “With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay [sic] and we’ll see you soon.”

You can check out the dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale here this Friday (June 4) at 10am local time.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently unloaded his thoughts on the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, saying that he would “probably” refuse induction if he ever got a nod.

Speaking in a new interview, the frontman held nothing back when it was suggested that fans had the power to get Slipknot into the Hall and “right all of the wrongs of the past”, referring to a number of iconic bands being snubbed.

“First of all, I don’t care about that Hall, ’cause I think it’s a pile of garbage,” he told Andy Hall on Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3. “They don’t honour anything except pop music, really, and they only really induct real rock bands when they have to cave to pressure.”

Taylor also recently confirmed that the band are working on “a bunch of really cool” new material.