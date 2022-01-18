Slipknot announce Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour dates

Slipknot have announced their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow, which will see them perform live across North America from March until June.

The 40-date tour will see support from In This Moment and JINJER (March 16-April 17) and Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 (May 18-June 18). It kicks off on March 16 at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota before wrapping on June 18 at North Island Credit Union Amiptheater in Chula Vista, California.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday (January 21) at 10am local time here.

You can see the full list of dates in the tweet below.

KNOTFEST ROADSHOW is back. Join #Slipknot plus special guests @OfficialITM and @jinjerofficial (March 16 – April 17) and special guests @cypresshill and @Ho99o9 (May 18 – June 18). Tickets & VIP packages on-sale this Friday at 10am local here: https://t.co/lm3pLLogY1 pic.twitter.com/7slsk8Q1hq — Slipknot (@slipknot) January 18, 2022

Slipknot returned to the stage last September for its 2021 Roadshow after an 18 month break, playing the Rocklahoma festival. The band’s last Knotfest Roadshow included Killswitch Engage and Fever 333 on the line-up.

The band’s latest album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ was released in August 2019. Frontman Corey Taylor recently confirmed that their new album will arrive this year.

Taking to Twitter, Taylor wrote: “Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition” before saying a new Slipknot album would be released this year. He then shared the quote “Hold On To Your Butts”.

Taylor also promised updates on his gonzo comedy/horror movie Zombie Versus Ninja and “secret ‘homecoming’ plans’”.

Taylor previously stated Slipknot’s upcoming seventh album is “really good“.

“I’m really, really stoked on it. I actually like this one more than I like ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, and I loved ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.”

Last August, Taylor confirmed he had just three songs left to record after his COVID diagnosis initially “screwed” things up. In December, he said he hoped the record would be mixed at the start of this year and then released “two or three months after”.