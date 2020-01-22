Slipknot announce last-minute Birmingham meet and greet

Slipknot‘s Mick Thomson has announced that he’ll be meeting fans in Birmingham tomorrow ahead of their show at the Birmingham Arena on Friday night.

Thomson will be stopping off at GuitarGuitar Birmingham with Jackson Guitars, and he’ll be meeting fans and signing flyers that will be handed out by staff on the night.

The signing will take place between 6-8PM on Thursday evening (January 23) at GuitarGuitar, 104 Hagley Rd, Birmingham, B16 8LT.

It comes ahead of the band’s upcoming pop-up shop in London this weekend where they’ll be selling and signing bottles of their own brand of ‘Iowa Whiskey’.

Slipknot will play a sold-out show at The O2 in London on Saturday (January 25), and the band have announced that an ‘Iowa Whiskey’ pop-up shop will operate all weekend to celebrate the tour reaching the capital.

The band began the European leg of their ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour on January 14 with a huge show in Dublin.

After concluding the European leg of their tour, they will then return to these shores for the first ever UK edition of Knotfest this summer.