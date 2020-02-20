Slipknot announce line-up for Knotfest At Sea cruise

Slipknot have announced details of the line-up for the inaugural Knotfest At Sea Cruise – featuring the likes of Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver and many more.

The masked metal icons, who were recently named Best Band In The World at the NME Awards 2020, previously announced that they’ll be setting sail for the first time this summer – taking their Knotfest festival to the ocean from August 10-14 when they depart from Barcelona.

Now’ they’ve revealed that they’ll be joined by Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token, with many more to be announced. Other events and activities include a live Q&A with members of the band, whiskey tasting, drum and bass workshops, and an exhibition of memorabillia.

“Maggots and Legions! Our momentous tour with Slipknot comes to an end in a few days and it’s been our biggest in Europe to date!,” said Behemoth frontman Nergal. But I’m beyond excited that our comradeship with Slipknot ain’t over yet… for we’re teaming up with them again for Knotfest at Sea! We look forward to feasting again this summer!”

Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara added: “We are extremely honoured to be asked to play the first KnotFest At Sea cruise! We cannot wait to sail the high seas together with Slipknot and this killer line-up of bands. So raise the Skull and Crossbones and prepare for a party at sea.”

Ahead of their epic headline show at The O2 in London last month, Slipknot told NME what to expect from the upcoming Knotfest At Sea cruise.

“A bunch of crazy people on a boat for an extended period of time,” said Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan. “It’s kind of like the making of a horror movie. One doesn’t know unless one tries. Initially I didn’t like the idea, but things are so good right now and people understand so I have a feeling that we’re actually going to make it what it needs to be. You hear ‘cruise’ and you think that there’s just no way that could be, but I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that it’s a truthful experience – that I can walk away and go ‘I loved that’.”

He added: “First of all, we’re all pirates anyway – so we’re taking it really literally and going to war. I think it’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing. It’s going to be different, surreal and challenging. If things feel easy then you get complacent.”

Slipknot will take over Milton Keynes National Bowl on August 22 for Knotfest UK, after the inaugural Knotfest At Sea cruise sets sail from Barcelona from August 10-14. Visit here for tickets and more information.