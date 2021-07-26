Slipknot announce new Knotfest date with Bring Me The Horizon

Slipknot have announced a new date for their Knotfest event, with Bring Me The Horizon set to join the band in LA.

The one-day event will take place following the conclusion of the metal band’s Knotfest Roadshow, which will tour across North America from September to November.

Set to operate in a similar fashion to the band’s previously announced Iowa Knotfest date on September 25, Knotfest LA will see Slipknot headline a day of live music at the Banc of California Stadium on November 5.

Advertisement

Bring Me The Horizon will lead the support acts at Knotfest LA, with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, Vended and Cherry Bombs all set to perform.

Knotfest LA will also feature a whisky tasting bar – where Slipknot’s small batch ‘Iowa’ whiskies will be served – and the Knotfest Beer Pit, which will feature a selection of “metal-influenced and band-branded beers”.

Tickets for Knotfest LA will be available on pre-sale to OT9 and KNOTFEST.com subscribers from 9am and 10am (Pacific time) respectively tomorrow (July 27), with a general sale kicking off at 10am on Friday (July 30).

You can find out more information about Knotfest LA here.

Advertisement

Bring Me The Horizon are set to tour in the UK in September in support of their October 2020 EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

Ahead of those headline arena gigs, the band will also play a trio of intimate shows: a double-billing at Pryzm in Kingston Upon Thames (September 16) and at the Liverpool Guild of Students’ Mountford Hall (18).