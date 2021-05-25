Slipknot announce one-day festival Knotfest Iowa 2021

Slipknot have announced details of their upcoming one-day festival, Knotfest Iowa 2021.

Set to take place at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, IA on September 25, the long-running metal band will headline on the day.

The likes of Faith No More, Megadeth and Lamb Of God will also perform at Knotfest Iowa 2021, while $uicide Boy$, Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Gatecreeper and Vended are all set to play.

You can see the line-up poster for Slipknot’s Knotfest Iowa 2021 below.

Tickets for Knotfest Iowa 2021 are available on pre-sale today (May 25) to Knotfest.com subscribers, with general sale set to begin at 10am CT on June 4. You can find tickets by heading here.

“A home show is always insane, but a home ‘Knotfest’ show will be on a whole other level,” Slipknot‘s Shawn “Clown” Crahan said in a statement. “Prepare. See you soon for the new reality. Stay (sic).”

Slipknot are currently back in the studio working on new music, with the band set to follow up their 2019 album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

Speaking last week, “Clown” said that Slipknot were in the process of “making God music” in LA.

“We search our souls, so we believe that you’re gonna love it because we love it, I guess,” he said in reference to the new material. “It’s different.

“But I’ll tell you: I’ve never heard [frontman] Corey Taylor like this right now — I just never heard him like this. I feel full circle.”